Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Sells 20,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,371.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell sold 35,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $448,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Joseph Stilwell sold 48,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $694,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell sold 20,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of KFS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,127. Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $366.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 110.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 220.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kingsway Financial Services

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.