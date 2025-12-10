Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) versus Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Head to Head Comparison

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Lsb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lsb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lsb Industries and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lsb Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Lsb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Lsb Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lsb Industries is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

This table compares Lsb Industries and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lsb Industries -0.11% 2.70% 1.16% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lsb Industries and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lsb Industries $522.40 million 1.21 -$19.35 million ($0.01) -878.00 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lsb Industries.

Summary

Lsb Industries beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semiconductor, nylon, and polyurethane intermediates, ammonium nitrate, and metal processing; chemical feedstocks, emissions abatement, water treatments, and refrigerants; pulp and paper, aluminum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; abatement for diesel vehicles; and food refrigeration, dry ice, and enhanced oil recovery. In addition, the company provides industrial grade and low density ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate for explosives mining, quarries, and other blasting activities. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States and other parts of North America. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers. The company has a strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center; China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning; and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development, as well as Kiwa Bio-Tech (Yangling) Co. Ltd. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

