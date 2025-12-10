Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for eXoZymes (EXOZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eXoZymes (NASDAQ: EXOZ):

12/8/2025 – eXoZymes had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – eXoZymes had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – eXoZymes had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – eXoZymes had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – eXoZymes had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

eXoZymes, Inc is a development stage synthetic biochemical company. Its synthetic biology platform would enable the scalable exploration of many molecules and properties found in nature. The company was founded by Tyler Korman and Paul Opgenorth in April 2019 and is headquartered in Monrovia, NV.

