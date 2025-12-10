Tema Electrification ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VOLT)

Tema Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:VOLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Thursday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

Tema Electrification ETF Price Performance

VOLT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 250,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,309. Tema Electrification ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

About Tema Electrification ETF

The Tema Electrification ETF (VOLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund actively invests in a concentrated portfolio of companies worldwide that are positioned to benefit from the electrification megacycle. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. VOLT was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Tema.

