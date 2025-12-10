Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) Announces Dividend Increase – $12.18 Per Share

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 12.1813 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 75.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 8,508.0% increase from Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVL traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. 582,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.59 million, a PE ratio of -3,239.50 and a beta of 9.35.
About Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares
