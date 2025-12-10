Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) Announces Dividend Increase – $12.18 Per Share

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 12.1813 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 75.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 8,508.0% increase from Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVL traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. 582,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.59 million, a PE ratio of -3,239.50 and a beta of 9.35.

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

