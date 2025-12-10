Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.3680. Approximately 34,143,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 39,592,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $337,184.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 334,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,393.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $41,037.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 161,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,807.27. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 219.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.