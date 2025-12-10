D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.8690. 32,903,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 61,497,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $218,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,690.08. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,482,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,145,993.70. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,813 shares of company stock valued at $39,774,206 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

