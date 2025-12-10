CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $85.35 and last traded at $88.16. 25,787,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 24,336,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $8,617,573.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,167.80. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $3,844,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $2,495,140.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,926,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,602,027.60. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.47.

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 29.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 36.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

