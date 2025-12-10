Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.3950. Approximately 72,012,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 94,172,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $7,398,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,279,000 after acquiring an additional 813,800 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

