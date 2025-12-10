Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.72 and last traded at $84.1440. Approximately 51,019,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 20,637,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $287,812.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,037,833.50. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,695,502,000 after buying an additional 1,277,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after buying an additional 1,168,288 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,348,319,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.