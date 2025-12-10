Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $353.38 and last traded at $349.1820. Approximately 1,728,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,915,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 target price on Celestica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Celestica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.24. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

