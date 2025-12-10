Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.22. 8,826,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,118,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Singular Research raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.14.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,196.61. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 16,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $174,312.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,391,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,561,361.76. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,781. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,840,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 584,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 560,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 521,945 shares in the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

