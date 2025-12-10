Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.13 and last traded at $140.6490. 4,564,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,201,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.84.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $528,279,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after buying an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.