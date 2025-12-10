Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.1650. 11,150,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 16,121,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $27,823.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,597. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 364,874 shares of company stock worth $3,404,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.