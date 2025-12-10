Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.67 and last traded at $108.8510. Approximately 10,580,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,593,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,050,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

