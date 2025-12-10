Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $190.39 and last traded at $187.91. 58,903,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 79,950,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $447.87 billion, a PE ratio of 447.42, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $6,115,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $308,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $64,631,093.75. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,029,844 shares of company stock worth $168,161,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.