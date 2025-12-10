Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,652,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 708,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rackla Metals Trading Down 25.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$14.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.