Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 405689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Patria Investments Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 230,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 197,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the third quarter worth $73,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Patria Investments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,986,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 172,018 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

