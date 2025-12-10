CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 187085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CapsoVision has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CapsoVision Stock Up 32.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CapsoVision stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CapsoVision at the end of the most recent quarter.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease.

