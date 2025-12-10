Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.47 and last traded at C$64.35, with a volume of 172281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.55.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada All Cap Domestic Index the Index or the Benchmark. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large, midand small capitalization companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.