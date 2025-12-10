Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.01 and last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 1210384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

