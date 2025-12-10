Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 48.6% – What’s Next?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 48.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 2,771,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 611,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.17 million, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 2.23.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

