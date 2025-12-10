Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 48.6% – What’s Next?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 48.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 2,771,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 611,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.17 million, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 2.23.
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.