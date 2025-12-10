Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.71, with a volume of 28668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $704.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2136 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

