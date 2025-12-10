Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Raises Dividend to $4.44 Per Share

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 4.4389 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 792.6% increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,408. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $165.77. The firm has a market cap of $557.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- The Top 3 Investment Themes That Will Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.