Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Raises Dividend to $4.44 Per Share

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 4.4389 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 792.6% increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,408. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $165.77. The firm has a market cap of $557.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31.

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

