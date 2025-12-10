Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.17 Per Share

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.1724 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 882.5% increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 4.7%
NASDAQ AAPU traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 1,309,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Top 3 Investment Themes That Will Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.