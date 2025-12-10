Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.17 Per Share

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.1724 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 882.5% increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ AAPU traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 1,309,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.