Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4729 per share on Thursday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

Tema Heart & Health ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.97. Tema Heart & Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20.

Tema Heart & Health ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

