Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ BOEU traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 31,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.93% of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

