YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2355 per share on Thursday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 15.9% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:SDTY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. 7,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,668. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.
About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The Top 3 Investment Themes That Will Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.