YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2355 per share on Thursday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 15.9% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SDTY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. 7,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,668. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

