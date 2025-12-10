Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CAO Lori Locke Sells 4,122 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) CAO Lori Locke sold 4,122 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of WBD stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 103,484,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,478,387. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Cowen downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291,865 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $140,224,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.