Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CAO Lori Locke Sells 4,122 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) CAO Lori Locke sold 4,122 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.5%
Shares of WBD stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 103,484,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,478,387. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291,865 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $140,224,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The Top 3 Investment Themes That Will Dominate 2026
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Vertical’s Valo Launch: A Commercial Leap Disguised as a Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.