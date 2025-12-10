Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.90 and last traded at $115.49, with a volume of 435286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34.

Defiance Quantum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Quantum ETF

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 289.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 1,016.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

