Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.90 and last traded at $115.49, with a volume of 435286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.
Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Up 1.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34.
Defiance Quantum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Quantum ETF
Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
