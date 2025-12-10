Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $304.25 and last traded at $303.71, with a volume of 28630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.25.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.08 and a 200 day moving average of $284.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $1.6262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 110.0%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 658,835.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,284,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,934,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 589,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,437,000 after purchasing an additional 63,729 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 276,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

