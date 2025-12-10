Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $304.25 and last traded at $303.71, with a volume of 28630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.25.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.08 and a 200 day moving average of $284.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $1.6262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 110.0%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
