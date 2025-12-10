iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.37 and last traded at $141.02, with a volume of 95362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.01.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -252.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $131.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 298,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 426,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,834,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

