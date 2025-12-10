Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.66 and last traded at $215.50, with a volume of 592780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.66.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,409,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

