Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.53 and last traded at $133.26, with a volume of 237764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.39.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

