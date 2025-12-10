SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.88 and last traded at $115.6360, with a volume of 10403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.62.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 263,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

