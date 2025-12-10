iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWXGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 1258812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

