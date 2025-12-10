iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $213.54 and last traded at $213.09, with a volume of 1546116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVE. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

