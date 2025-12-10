Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.04 and last traded at $129.58, with a volume of 15367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 418.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

