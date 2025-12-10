iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 109341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,097,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 196,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,131,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.