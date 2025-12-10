Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 2067896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

