Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $301.47 and last traded at $298.92, with a volume of 3590114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.86.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $5,256,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 465,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,011 shares of company stock valued at $39,835,990. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

