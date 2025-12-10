MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.9650, with a volume of 1952074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,318.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 159,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,715.52. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,338,000 after buying an additional 2,168,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,302,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,561,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,407,000 after purchasing an additional 441,809 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

