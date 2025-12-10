iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 1839011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

