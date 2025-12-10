iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $211.92 and last traded at $211.43, with a volume of 5587002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $199.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after buying an additional 32,036,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,678,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,618,000 after buying an additional 593,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,154,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,492,000 after buying an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

