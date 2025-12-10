First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 575159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,387,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,814,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 651,882 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,528,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

