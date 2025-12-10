Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.17 and last traded at $111.2920, with a volume of 492670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Granite Construction Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.14. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In related news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $801,221.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. This trade represents a 42.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 569.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,339,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,818 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $21,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,812,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 87.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 556,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,971,000 after purchasing an additional 259,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

