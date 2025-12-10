OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 452447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

