NOV (NYSE:NOV) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.5250, with a volume of 2607253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NOV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other NOV news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,822.54. This represents a 438.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NOV by 33.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,627,000 after acquiring an additional 566,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,064,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,104 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NOV by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

