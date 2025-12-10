Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.56 and last traded at $129.8580, with a volume of 1926723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Prologis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,621 shares of company stock worth $198,655. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Prologis by 69.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

