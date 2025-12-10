James Peyer Sells 3,105 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Peyer sold 3,105 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $26,671.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 158,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,401.86. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, James Peyer sold 3,507 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $27,915.72.

On Friday, December 5th, James Peyer sold 16,295 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $187,392.50.

On Thursday, December 4th, James Peyer sold 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $45,300.00.

SNSE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. 41,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.49. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNSE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

